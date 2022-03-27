PM urges to put content online in all UN-recognized languages, says 'Ayush start-ups will reign across globe'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi urges to put content online in all UN-recognized languages, says 'Ayush start-ups will reign across globe'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mar 27 called upon start-ups in the health sector

PM Modi today addressed the 87th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 27) called upon start-ups in the health sector especially those in the Ayush sector to put their content online in all languages recognized by the United Nations and not just remain restricted to English.

The Prime Minister, in his latest episode of 'Mann ki Baat' today, underlined that the Ayush manufacturing industry is reaching around Rs 1.40 lakh crore rupees and expressed confidence that Ayush Start-Ups from India with better quality products will reign all over the world.

"I have a request for the start-ups of the health sector and especially the Ayush start-ups. Whatever portal you design online; whatever content you create, try to make it in all the languages recognized by the United Nations," he said.

"There are many such countries in the world where English is neither spoken nor understood much. Promote your information keeping such countries in mind as well. I am sure that soon, Ayush start-ups from India with better quality products will reign all over the world," he added.

Noting that the Ayush industry is continuously expanding, the Prime Minister said that six years ago, the market for medicines related to Ayurveda was around Rs 22,000 crore and it has now reached Rs 1.40 lakh crore.

"This means that the possibilities are continuously growing in the area," PM Modi said adding that in the world of star-ups, "Ayush is becoming a subject of attraction."

PM Modi on Sunday addressed the 87th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which is his monthly radio address broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

