Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: SC asks UP govt to file detailed report, asks 'why were they paraded to hospital'

Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: The bench also asked how the three shooters were aware of the fact that Atiq and Ashraf will be taken for medical examination to Moti Lal Hospital in Prayagraj Hospital on April 15 evening.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: April 28, 2023 13:18 IST
Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the forensic team
Image Source : PTI Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the forensic team recreate the crime scene, where three assailants shot dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj

Atiq, Ashraf Ahmed Killing: The Supreme Court on Friday (April 28) asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit an affidavit detailing the steps taken to inquire into the shooting that took place outside a Prayagraj hospital in which mafia brothers Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed were killed. 

The apex court bench headed by Justice S Ravindra Bhatt, while hearing a plea demanding probe by an independent committee into the killing of the gangsters, asked why were they paraded to the hospital. 

The bench also asked how the three shooters were aware of the fact that Atiq and Ashraf will be taken for medical examination to Moti Lal Hospital in Prayagraj Hospital on April 15 evening. 

Appearing on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, Mukul Rohatgi said a special commission has been constituted to probe the incident. 

