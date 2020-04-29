10 people from Assam including 7 CRPF jawans test positive in Delhi

Ten persons, including seven CRPF jawans, from Assam have tested positive for coronavirus in New Delhi, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

"Currently, there are 7 active cases in Assam. Till date, 37 persons have tested positive for coronavirus. 10 persons from Assam, which includes 7 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi," Sarma said.

10 persons from Assam, which includes 7 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have tested positive for #COVID19 in Delhi: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/y1h5iTAR3B — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

The minister said a 16-year old testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday in Bongaigaon, the first case of the district, was also causing concern as "she had tested positive 36 days after she came into contact with her COVID-19 positive grandfather, a Tablighi Jamaat attendee from Dhubri".

The girl is the first positive case of home quarantine in the state and "it is possible that she came into contact with another positive person who is yet to traced".

"The Bongaigaon Deputy Commissioner has been asked to examine the matter minutely and I will go there tomorrow to review the situation", he said.

Another 61-year old male from Goalpara had also tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 37 in the state.

These two cases were reported five days after a person from Dhubri tested positive on April 16.

Meanwhile, two persons, hailing from Dhubri and Goalpara, were discharged from hospital here on Wednesday after four repeated tests were found negative.

Of the total 37 COVID-19 cases, seven are active cases, one person has died and 29 have been released so far.

The minister said that Nalbari and Golaghat may be excluded from the list of five Red Zone districts in the next few days along with the lifting of the containment zone restrictions from the high-end apartment here where the solo non-Tablighi related person in the state tested positive.

Besides Golaghat and Nalbari, the other three districts in the Red Zone are Dhubri, Goalpara and Morigaon.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage