Amritsar: 5 BSF personnel killed after constable opens fire at colleagues 

Five jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed on Sunday in an incident of fratricide. According to the details, the incident was reported from Khasa in Punjab's Amritsar.

The BSF said that a constable, identified as Satteppa SK, had fired at five of his colleagues in the camp, which is located 20 km from the Attari-Wagah border.

The officials also said that out of the six injured, five troopers, including Constable Satteppa, died and the sixth injured is critical.

"In an unfortunate incident, 5 BSF troops were injured on 06.03.2022 due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa S K at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa S K was also injured in the incident," the BSF officials.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

