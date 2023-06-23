Amit Shah on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah reaches Jammu for 1-day visit to J&K

Amit Shah in J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jammu on Friday morning for his one-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Post his arrival, he was welcomed by Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Union Home Minister will also chair an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. This came after three civilians were injured following a explosion in Manipur's Kwakta area.

Clashes had first broken out in the northeastern state on May 3 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' which was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

The Meiteis constitute almost 53 per cent of the state's population and reside mostly in the Imphal Valley, while the Tribals Nagas and Kukis account for the remaining 40 per cent of the population in the hill districts. Nearly 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in Manipur aiming to restore peace. The violence has claimed over 100 lives so far.

Also read: Opposition meeting: Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav reach Patna | LIVE UPDATES

Latest India News