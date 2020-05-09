Image Source : PTI ‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah dismisses rumours around his health

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed the recent rumours of his ill-health. In a tweet, the home minister said that several social media users have used platforms to spread baseless rumours about his health and some have even prayed for his demise.

“I am completely healthy and not suffering from any disease," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The country is currently fighting a global epidemic like corona and as I keep busy being the home minister of the country, I did not pay attention to all of this. When this came to my notice late at night, I thought that all these people should enjoy their imaginary thoughts. So I did not give any clarification," he clarified.

Taking a jibe at those spreading rumours, Shah said such speculation about his health will only make him stronger. "I request people to stop indulging in such talks and let me do my work, they should also go about their business," he added.

The home minister expressed his gratitude to well-wishers and all party workers for showing their concern about his health.

Meanwhile, four persons from Ahmedabad have been arrested for spreading fake news of Shah's ill-health on social media. The accused have been identified as Firoz Khan, Sarfaraz, Sajjad Ali, and Shiraz Hussain.

