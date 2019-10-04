Image Source : PTI Geetika Sharma suicide case: Court summons top Delhi officials

A city court on Friday issued summons to the Delhi Home Secretary and then Additional DCP, Crime Branch, Rajiv Ranjan in the case against former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda for abetting the suicide of an air hostess employed with his aviation company in 2012.

"This court is constrained to issue a notice to Delhi Home Secy and Rajiv Ranjan (former Additional DCP Crime Branch) to appear before it and appraise the court how the state intends to prosecute this case," the court said

Geetika Sharma, working with Kanda's MDLR Airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in north Delhi. In her suicide note, the 23-year-old had said she was ending her life due to "harassment" by Kanda and his close aide, Aruna Chadha.

After the incident, Delhi Police arrested Chadha while Kanda surrendered after some days. Kanda was granted bail by Delhi High Court in 2014.

ALSO READ | Allahabad University professor hangs self to death, suicide note found