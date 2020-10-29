28-year-old COVID positive woman delivers triplets in AIIMS Raipur

Image Source : ANI COVID positive woman delivers triplets in AIIMS Raipur

A pregnant woman, who was infected with novel coronavirus, gave birth to triplets on October 18 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur. Fortunately, the babied were found COVID negative in the first report.

The doctors will soon conduct a second test for the infants. Meanwhile, one of the newborns is admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit while the other two are with mother.

The 28-year-old woman was admitted to AIIMS Raipur a couple of weeks ago after her COVID test came positive. On October 18, she gave birth to three premature babies. All three babies were initially kept in the neonatal intensive care unit later two of them were shifted with the mother.

Interestingly, another COVID-19 infected woman gave birth to twins in AIIMS Raipur, the very next day (on October 19). The babies were kept in NICU.

Earlier last month, a COVID positive woman delivered triplets in Thrissur medical college, Kerala after a cesarean was conducted by the doctors.

