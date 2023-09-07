After Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK's A Raja likens Sanatan Dharma with leprosy and HIV

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DMK MP A Raja

Days after Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred a hornest's nest with his alleged remarks on Sanatan Dharma, DMK MP A Raja on Thursday courted a controvesy with his controversial remarks. He said

Sanatan Dharma is a social disease and is more deadly than leprosy and HIV. Udhayanidhi Stalin had compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria, a comment that sparked a backlash from political parties. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that his son has already expressed regret. "He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs... Pro-BJP forces are unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles and have spread a false narrative, alleging that "Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts."

Tamil Nadu CM also said "It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the PM mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?"

During this, A Raja also targeted PM Modi and said, "Today, calling the people of the cabinet, they are talking about the promotion of Sanatan Dharma. I have challenged PM Modi and Amit Shah that if I want to know about Sanatan and if I want to debate then I am ready for it. You call a crowd of 1 crore people in Delhi. Make your Shankaracharya also sit on the dais. You bring all your bow and arrows, spear and sword with you and I will only bring the books of Ambedkar and Periyar.'

Latest India News