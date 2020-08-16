Image Source : FILE 3 FIRs against AAP's Sanjay Singh for comments against Yogi

Three FIRs have been registered in different districts over the past two days against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh. Singh has been booked for accusing the UP government of being "pro-Thakur" and insulting the Dalits by not inviting President Ram Nath Kovind to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Singh was booked under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) and 505 (1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of IPC in Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Muzaffarnagar on complaints filed by three local residents.

The complainants accused the MP of "spreading hatred among the public on the basis of caste, and religion".

They alleged that Singh tried to "incite various castes of Hindu religion against the state government and violated constitutional dignity too by passing such a statement".

According to the complainants, Singh, during a press conference on August 12, had stated that people have started calling the STF as a "Special Thakur Force", which was "killing Brahmins selectively".

It was also alleged that Singh said that despite being a Brahmin, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma remained a mute spectator to the injustice being done to the community.

Sanjay Singh in a Facebook live, also claimed that he had been receiving threat messages on his phone and social media accounts after he raised questions on the Yogi government's working.

He said, "People, including BJP leaders, are trying to suppress my voice by sending such threatening messages."

He said this was the 'usual tactic of the Yogi government to harass anyone who dares to raise voice against his government'.

"I will not change my statement even after registration of these three or more FIRs," he said, adding that a democratically elected government cannot work for a particular caste.

He further said that if the state government wanted, it could arrest him and file a thousand cases against him.

