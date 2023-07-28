Friday, July 28, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 28, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Updated on: July 28, 2023 21:21 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • Centre tells Supreme Court, CBI to probe Manipur video, seeks permission for trial of accused outside state

  • Delegation of 20 opposition MPs to visit Manipur to assess situation

  • Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttarakhand, many areas flooded

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

