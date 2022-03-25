Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 25, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Know the reasons behind selection of Yogi’s 52 ministers? Why several ministers were dropped?

Exclusive: What Yogi told his 52 ministers after the oath taking ceremony?

Exclusive: A detailed look at the new ministers inducted in Yogi government today

