Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 10, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Who gave stones to kids to throw in Prayagraj? Who asked women in burqa to stage protest in Karnataka?

Exclusive: How thousands of protesters came out in Ranchi after namaaz, started stoning and arson

Exclusive: Have Maulanas lost control over protesters on anti-Prophet remarks issue?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News