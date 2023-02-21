Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 20, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Haryana Police exhumes foetus to probe alleged assault by Rajasthan policemen on pregnant woman

Exclusive: In Rajasthan, Owaisi targets Congress, BJP over murders of cow smugglers Nasir, Junaid

Exclusive: BJP leaders target CM Nitish Kumar, RJD for firing, arson incidents in Patna, 2 dead

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News