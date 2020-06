The 20 bravehearts who were martyred in violent face-off with Chinese troops at LAC At least 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. This was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades, significantly escalating the already volatile border standoff in the region. The officer killed in the clash was identified as Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, and a native of Telangana.

Image Source : INDIA TV Colonel Santosh Babu was killed in action during faceoff at LAC At least 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. This was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades, significantly escalating the already volatile border standoff in the region. The officer killed in the clash was identified as Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, and a native of Telangana. THE 20 BRAVEHEARTS SLAIN SOLDIER HAILING FROM Colonel Santosh Babu Hyderabad Nb Sub Nuduram Soren Mayurbhanj Nb Sub Mandeep Singh Patiala Nb Sub (Dvr) Satnam Singh Gurdaspur K Palani Madurai Hav Sunil Kumar Patna Hav Bipul Roy Meerut NK (NA) Deepak Kumar Rewa Sep Rajesh Orang Birghum Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha Sahibganj Sep Ganesh Ram Kanker Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan Kandhamal Sep Ankush Hamirpur Sep Gurbinder Sangrur Sep Gurtej Singh Mansa Sep Chandan Kumar Bhojpur Sep Aman Kumar Samastipur Sep Jai Kishor Singh Vaishali Sep Ganesh Hansda East Singhbhum Sep Kundan Kumar Saharsa

