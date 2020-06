Image Source : AP Fishermen arrive to catch fish on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Cyclone Nisarga in the Arabian Sea was barreling toward India's business capital Mumbai on Tuesday, threatening to deliver high winds and flooding to an area already struggling with the nation's highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

About 1,500 citizens were evacuated and shifted to a safe and sturdy shelter in Alibaug in Raigad district of coastal Maharashtra earlier on Wednesday, as per Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office. Cyclone 'Nisarga' made landfall as a severe cyclonic storm around 12:30 pm near Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai.

"Around 1500 citizens evacuated and placed in safe sturdy shelter in Alibag, Raigad this morning," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.

