Western Railway drops 'head-foot' massage proposal

Western Railway chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said that the head and foot massage service was initiated by the Ratlam Division.

Mumbai Published on: June 15, 2019 19:57 IST
Under fire from various quarters, Western Railway (WR) on Saturday dropped its bizarre proposal to provide 'head and foot' massage services to passengers on trains originating from Indore, an official said here.

WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said that the head and foot massage service was initiated by the Ratlam Division.

"As soon as it came to the notice of the higher authorities, it has been decided to withdraw this proposal of starting massage services on trains," Bhakar said.

There were other suggestions and representations made for improving passenger amenities which the WR will now consider instead of the massage proposal.

