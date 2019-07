BREAKING: Rajya Sabha passes RTI Amendment Bill

The Rajya Sabha passed the RTI Amendment Bill on Thursday.

The RTI Amendment bill proposes to give the Centre the power to set the tenure and salaries of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners.

The Bill amends Sections 13 and 16 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005. Section 13 had set the term of the central CIC and Information Commissioners at five years, or until the age of 65, whichever was earlier.