PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Bhutanese PM Dr Lotay Tshering

Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi holds talks with his Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering

Prime Minister Narendra Mod held a wide-ranging dialogue with his Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering on Saturday. He discussed steps to further expand the bilateral partnership across several sectors. This is PM Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first in his second term as Prime Minister of India.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the MoU exchange between two countries took place at Simtoka Dzong, the monastic and administrative centre of Bhutan.

"Infusing new energy and trust in our close relationship. PM @narendramodi held delegation levels talk with @PMBhutan Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering. Discussed steps to further expand our partnership across several sectors," Kumar tweeted.

PM Modi received a red-carpet welcome at the Paro airport on Saturday where he was received by the Bhutanese prime minister himself. Waving the Indian tricolour and the Bhutanese flags, people lined up along the route from Paro to the capital city Thimphu to welcome Prime Minister Modi, who is in Bhutan on a two-day visit.

"I am extremely grateful to @PMBhutan for welcoming me at the airport. His gesture is deeply touching," Modi tweeted.

"A memorable welcome in Bhutan! This is a land blessed with natural beauty and wonderful people. There is immense enthusiasm here and the people of Bhutan want to see the India-Bhutan friendship scale newer heights of success," the prime minister said.

Sharing the pictures of PM Modi's warm welcome, Kumar tweeted, "Traditional Chipdrel procession and welcome ceremony at the Tashichhodzong Palace for PM @narendramodi before the audience with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. The ceremony symbolises the purification of path along which the guests are led."

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also inspected a guard of honour during his ceremonial welcome at Tashichhodzong Palace, Bhutan. He will also address young Bhutanese students at the prestigious Royal University of Bhutan.

(With inputs from PTI)

