German woman goes missing in Kerala

A German woman, who had come here in Thiruvananthapuam, has gone missing from here, police said Sunday.

The foreigner, in her 30s, is identified as Liza, they said.

A senior police source told PTI that they received a complaint in this regard last week and an investigation was on.

"Police have received a letter from the German Consulate that she is missing. A probe has begun. She came here in March," sources said.

A case was registered and a probe on and further details cannot be divulged at this moment, the source added.

The report of the alleged missing of the German woman has come a year after the brutal killing of a 33-year-old woman tourist from Latviya had rocked the state.

The Latvian woman had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from nearby Kovalam on March 14 last year.

Her highly decomposed and headless body was recovered from a mangrove forest at nearby Thiruvallam on April 21.

Two drug peddlers were arrested in this regard later.