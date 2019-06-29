Saturday, June 29, 2019
     
Following court's order, after 438 days, cops hand over precious idols of deities to Ram Janaki Nayaks Samiti

On April 11, 2018, criminals struck at a temple belonging to the Samiti and took away many precious ashtadhatu (made of eight metals including gold and silver) idols of deities kept there. The incident triggered protests by local residents. The police had launched an investigation to recover the stolen idols.

New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2019 9:52 IST
On Friday, after a court's order, cops in Bihar's Samastipur district handed over 14 statues, including those of Ram, Janaki, Laxman and Hanuman, to Ram Janaki Nayaks Samiti. In the international market, the cost of these idols is around Rs 50 crore. 

At the time of handing over of the statues, Ram Janaki Nayaks Samiti members and many devotees were present. 

On April 17, cops recovered the idols. On April 25, Samiti members claimed that the statues belong to them.

Following a long process of formalities, after 438 days, the statues were finally handed over the Samiti.

 

