Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
Elderly man held for "molesting" girl in Hyderabad

The accused, who happens to be the neighbour, lured the girl when she was playing infront of her house Saturday evening and took her to the terrace of a building nearby and "misbehaved" with her, they said.

Hyderabad Published on: June 23, 2019 20:39 IST
A minor girl was allegedly molested by a 60-year-old man here, following which the accused was arrested Sunday, police said.

The accused, who happens to be the neighbour, lured the girl when she was playing infront of her house Saturday evening and took her to the terrace of a building nearby and "misbehaved" with her, they said.

Another neighbour who noticed it, alerted the girl's parents, who along with some locals caught hold of the accused, they added.

The elderly man was tied to the pole and thrashed by the public before being handed over to the police.

Based on a complaint from the parents, a case under IPC section 354 (molestation) and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the police said.

