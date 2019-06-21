Friday, June 21, 2019
     
Technical glitch disrupts services on Yellow line of Delhi Metro

The Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2019 13:05 IST
Services on yellow line of the Delhi Metro line were briefly affected on Friday after due to a technical issue. The news was confirmed by the DMRC through its official Twitter handle. 

In its tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that "slow movement of trains from Kashmere Gate towards Rajiv Chowk".

There was also delay in service from Central Secretariat towards Vidhan Sabha, it tweeted.

Later, in another tweet, the DMRC confirmed normal services have resumed on the yellow line, at around 11:30 am. 

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, a massive fire at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj disrupted metro services on Friday. 

Video: Metro services disrupted due to fire near Kalindi Kunj metro station in Delhi

