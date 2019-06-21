Technical glitch disrupts services on Yellow line of Delhi Metro

Image Source : PTI Services affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

Services on yellow line of the Delhi Metro line were briefly affected on Friday after due to a technical issue. The news was confirmed by the DMRC through its official Twitter handle.

In its tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that "slow movement of trains from Kashmere Gate towards Rajiv Chowk".

There was also delay in service from Central Secretariat towards Vidhan Sabha, it tweeted.

Yellow Line Update



Slow movement of trains from Kashmere Gate towards Rajiv Chowk. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 21, 2019

Later, in another tweet, the DMRC confirmed normal services have resumed on the yellow line, at around 11:30 am.

Normal services have resumed in the yellow line. We thank you for your patience. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 21, 2019

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, a massive fire at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj disrupted metro services on Friday.

Video: Metro services disrupted due to fire near Kalindi Kunj metro station in Delhi