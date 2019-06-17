Technical snag disrupts services on Blue Line of Delhi Metro connecting Dwarka to Noida

Image Source : PTI Services on Delhi Metro's blue line disrupted

Services on blue line of the Delhi Metro were affected on Monday due to some technical snag. Train services between Dwarka and Dwarka sector 21 were hit. The news was confirmed by the DMRC through its official Twitter handle.

"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the tweet read.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

The disruption in services was restored to normal after nearly an hour, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

On June 3, this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced to make metro and bus travel free for women in the national capital.

The proposal will be implemented within 2-3 months, he said.

"On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have safe travel experience and can access modes of transport which they were not able to, due to high prices. The government will bear their travel expenses," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

