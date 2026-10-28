Cyclone Arnab: Roads damaged, flash flood warning issued in 13 Andhra districts | What we know so far

Amaravati:

After Cyclone Arnab made landfall, the IMD's Cyclone Warning Centre on Wednesday issued a moderate to high flash flood risk warning for 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until 5.30 am on Thursday. The flash flood warning covered Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam and West Godavari districts.

Five killed, roads damaged after cyclone Arnab

Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra coast early on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction with uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged roads, while five persons were killed in related incidents including electrocution. In a 6-hour landfall between 2 am-8 am, the weather system crossed the coast between Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, bringing copious rains to many parts, especially those in the coastal districts.

Officials said that hundreds of villages in over 10 districts, including Eluru, West Godavari and Vizianagaram bore the brunt of the cyclone, with many localities receiving rainfall in excess of 200 mm, with low-lying areas getting inundated.

"Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', moderate to heavy flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods," the centre said in its latest bulletin. It warned that surface runoff and inundation could occur in areas with saturated soil and in low-lying areas identified as vulnerable.

The India Meteorological Department predicted squally weather, with winds reaching 50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, along the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts, as well as the northern Tamil Nadu coast, from 5.30 am on October 29 to 5.30 am on October 30.

Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Andhra Pradesh

Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Andhra Pradesh, while very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was reported in Odisha in the 24 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday. In Andhra Pradesh, Garividi recorded 26 cm of rainfall, followed by Anakapalli, Srungavarapukota, Vepada and Cheepurupalle, which received 25 cm each.

Bheemunipatnam, Mentada and Yelamanchili recorded 24 cm each, followed by Gantyada and Ranasthalam with 23 cm each. Gajapathinagaram, Nellimerla, Visakhapatnam and Merakamudidam received 22 cm each, while Chodavaram and Bondapalle recorded 21 cm each.

For Thursday, October 29, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, along with thunderstorms and lightning over these areas and Rayalaseema. From October 30 to November 3, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Heavy rainfall was also forecast at isolated places in these areas on November 1, 2 and 3. Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph were forecast until November 1.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, detailing the damage caused by the cyclone, said five people were killed in incidents of electrocution and wall collapse. Standing crops, including paddy, suffered damage over thousands of hectares.

Chandrababu Naidu wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a visit by a central team to assess the extent of damage caused by the cyclone. Earlier, the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between 2 am- 8 am, before weakening into a severe cyclonic storm, the weather office said.

With inputs from PTI

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