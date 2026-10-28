Good news for senior citizens: Centre releases Rs 78 crore for their welfare schemes

New Delhi:

In a piece of good news for senior citizens in the country, the Centre on Wednesday released Rs 77.98 crore in grant-in-aid for 755 projects under its senior citizens' welfare scheme for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Wednesday. Furthermore, the ministry said it has released funds under the Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC), a component of the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), for the financial year 2026-27.

AVYAY is a flagship scheme that promotes 'ageing with dignity'

Started in 2021, AVYAY is a flagship scheme of the ministry that promotes "ageing with dignity" and "ageing in place" by ensuring older persons can live with respect, security, and independence.

The the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said the assistance aims to strengthen service delivery and welfare interventions for senior citizens through institutional care and related facilities.

With India's senior citizen population projected to reach 23 crore by 2036, the need for comprehensive and accessible support systems is growing. The scheme seeks to address this demographic challenge by strengthening institutional mechanisms and encouraging community participation, it said.

India had 10.38 crore people aged 60 years and above

According to the 2011 Census, India had 10.38 crore people aged 60 years and above, including 5.11 crore males and 5.27 crore females. The Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) highlights functional limitations among a substantial proportion of older persons, underscoring the need for reliable care, healthcare services and community-based support, the ministry said.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said increasing urbanisation, migration and the growth of nuclear households are also changing traditional family support structures, making institutional and community-based care increasingly important for senior citizens.

AVYAY subsumed and expanded the earlier National Action Plan for Senior Citizens (NAPSrC), bringing multiple interventions for older persons under a unified scheme. The new scheme aims to provide shelter, food, healthcare and recreational services while strengthening the capacities of governments, non-governmental organisations, local bodies and communities to support older persons.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said that the "ageing in place" approach promotes an environment where senior citizens can continue living safely in their homes and communities, supported by suitable home modifications and specialised community-based services where needed.

This new scheme combines institutional assistance, state-level planning, and district-level monitoring, focusing on the dignity, well-being, independence, and social inclusion of older persons. As part of the State Action Plan for Senior Citizens (SAPSrC) component, state and Union Territory governments prepare and implement welfare action plans tailored to their respective requirements, with financial support from the ministry.

With inputs from PTI

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