Delhi to Bihar bus service before Chhath Puja, over 50 luxury buses planned for 7 destinations | Check here

New Delhi:

Delhi is moving closer to launching direct inter-state bus services to Bihar ahead of the Chhath Puja, offering a new travel option for passengers heading home for the celebrations. The Delhi Transport Department has forwarded its proposal to Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu for final approval, officials said on Wednesday. The initiative is part of the next phase of Delhi's inter-state bus expansion, with the governments of Delhi and Bihar having approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The plan envisages an initial fleet of more than 50 air-conditioned luxury buses connecting the national capital with destinations across Bihar.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the government aims to introduce the services before Chhath this year, subject to approval. "We have a target to launch these buses before the Chhath festival this year; these will be AC luxury buses, and initially we plan to roll out over 50 buses to seven locations in Bihar. We have sent the proposal for approval to Sandhu; hopefully it will be approved soon," he said.

Delhi to Bihar bus service before Chhath, seven destinations planned

The proposed services are expected to connect Delhi with major cities and towns in Bihar to make long-distance travel more convenient for passengers, particularly those travelling during the festive season.

The Transport Department had earlier identified Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur as destinations for the bus network. The minister has referred to seven locations in the initial rollout, but the complete list of all seven destinations has not yet been confirmed in the information available.

Chhath is one of Bihar's most significant festivals, drawing large numbers of people back to their hometowns to celebrate with their families. The proposed services are expected to provide an additional travel option during this busy period. However, the launch date, fares, departure points and booking arrangements have not yet been announced. The rollout remains subject to the Lieutenant Governor's approval.

Volvo buses planned for long-distance routes

The government has planned to deploy 12-metre-long, air-conditioned Volvo buses equipped with dedicated luggage space for the long-distance journeys. Officials said electric buses would not be a practical choice for these routes at present because of the limited availability of charging infrastructure along the way.

The buses will comply with BS-VI emission standards. Their deployment is expected to improve passenger convenience while meeting the operational requirements of inter-state travel. Officials also indicated that the fleet could be expanded depending on passenger demand and the response to the new services.

DTC to operate buses under wet-lease model

The proposed services are expected to operate under a wet-lease arrangement. Under this model, a private concessionaire will provide and operate the buses on behalf of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The Delhi government believes the initiative could serve two purposes: providing passengers with more inter-state travel options and increasing DTC's revenue. The final operational details, including the number of buses assigned to each route and the frequency of services, are yet to be announced.

Delhi expanding its inter-state bus network

The proposed Bihar services form part of a wider plan to expand Delhi's inter-state bus connectivity. The government has previously announced plans for services connecting the capital with several destinations in neighbouring states and beyond. These include Rishikesh, Haridwar and Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Panipat in Haryana; Ayodhya, Lucknow and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh; and Amritsar, Chandigarh and Jammu.

The proposed Bihar network would extend this expansion to more destinations in eastern India. If approved and launched before Chhath, the services could provide an additional option for passengers travelling between Delhi and Bihar during the festive rush.

(With PTI inputs)

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