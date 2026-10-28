46 dead as two high-speed trains collide in Spain's Toledo province, death count likely to rise

Madrid (Spain):

At least 46 people have been killed in a collision involving two high-speed trains in Spain's central province of Toledo, with the death toll feared to rise as rescue efforts continue. According to local media reports, the accident has also left passengers injured and disrupted rail services connecting Madrid with Ciudad Real and the southern region of Andalusia. Spain's state-owned news agency and other local media reported the fatalities, while the country's rail infrastructure operator, ADIF, confirmed that the crash took place in Toledo province.

Two high-speed trains collide, coaches derail

The accident involved two high-speed trains travelling in the same direction. One train reportedly struck the rear of the other, causing two coaches to leave the tracks, The Associated Press (AP) reported citing Spanish broadcaster TVE.

The precise circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately clear. Authorities had yet to provide a complete account of how the two trains came into contact or confirm the full number of passengers affected.

Local authorities prepare emergency facilities for passengers

The severity of the accident prompted local authorities in nearby towns to prepare for an emergency response. Manuel Galán, the mayor of Urda, told TVE that several passengers also sustained injuries and that civil protection authorities had asked the town administration to make a sports pavilion available to accommodate those affected.

Jesús Pérez, the mayor of another nearby village, Los Yébenes, also spoke to the broadcaster and described the situation as apparently "serious." The regional president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, announced on X that he was travelling to the crash site. His visit comes as authorities assess the situation and respond to the aftermath of the collision.

Rail services suspended on key routes

The collision has disrupted rail connectivity across parts of central and southern Spain. ADIF said services had been suspended on routes linking Madrid with Ciudad Real and Andalusia. The suspension is likely to affect passengers travelling between the Spanish capital and destinations farther south. Further information on the restoration of services was not available in the initial reports.

Spain PM Sanchez expresses solidarity with victims

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed solidarity with the victims and their families after a high-speed train collision in Spain's central province of Toledo killed at least 10 people, with authorities warning that the death toll could rise further. In a post on X, Sanchez said, “Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo. I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport, @oscar_puente_, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage.” “Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families,” he added.

Spain still haunted by deadly train crash in January

The latest accident comes less than a year after a devastating railway disaster in southern Spain claimed 45 lives in January. In that incident, a train derailed and collided with an oncoming train, making it the deadliest rail accident in Spain since a 2013 crash that killed 80 people.

The January tragedy shook public confidence in Spain's extensive high-speed rail network. The latest collision is likely to renew attention on railway safety, although the cause of Wednesday's accident has not yet been established.

(With inputs from AP)

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