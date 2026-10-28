'Guess how many seats Congress won?' PM Modi mocks party over ballot-paper MLC poll performance

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 28) took a swipe at the Congress over its performance in Legislative Council elections across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, which were conducted using ballot papers, a key demand of opposition parties campaigning against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

'Guess how many seats Congress won?'

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted that the elections in the four states were conducted through ballot papers and asked how many seats the Congress had won. "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" he said.

PM Modi also used a face-with-monocle emoji in the post.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi's remarks come amid the political debate over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections. By drawing attention to the ballot-paper polls, the Prime Minister sought to question the party's electoral performance in those contests.

MLC elections in 4 states

The Congress failed to win any seats in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In Karnataka, where the Congress is in power, the BJP won three seats while the JD(S) secured one, leaving the ruling party without a win.

In Maharashtra, the BJP won one seat and was leading in another, while the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde was leading in one seat. The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won one seat and was leading in another, leaving the Congress without a win.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won four seats and was leading in two, while the Samajwadi Party won two and was leading in three. The Congress failed to win a seat.

In Bihar, the BJP's Narendra Prasad Singh won the Tirhut Teachers' seat, while its Sarvesh Singh was leading in Darbhanga Graduates and Dr NK Yadav in Kosi Graduates.

Independent candidate Vanshidhar Brajwasi was leading in Tirhut Graduates. The JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar won Patna Graduates, while Independent candidate and BJP rebel Rahul Raj won Saran Teachers. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Dr Suresh Prasad Ray won Darbhanga Teachers, while the RJD's Dr Sanjeev Kumar won Patna Teachers.

Elections to the six teachers' and five graduates' constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, four each in Bihar, two each in Karnataka, and three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies in Maharashtra were held on October 23.

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