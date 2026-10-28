'Button or ballot, result is the same': BJP mocks Congress as party draws blank in MLC elections

New Delhi:

The BJP has targeted the Congress over its performance in Legislative Council elections across four states, which were conducted using ballot papers, as the opposition party continues to question the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and demand a return to paper ballots. The Congress failed to win any of the 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka.

The BJP was quick to take a dig at the Congress over its poor showing in the MLC polls, citing the ballot-paper results to counter the opposition party's allegations of "vote theft" through alleged EVM manipulation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress in a post on X. Pointing out that the elections to 28 Legislative Council seats across the four states were held using ballot papers, he asked, "Guess how many seats Congress won?"

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?"

The results have become a fresh point of political contention, with the BJP using the Congress' performance in the ballot-paper elections to question its allegations of EVM manipulation. The Congress has repeatedly raised concerns over the use of EVMs and called for ballot papers to be brought back into the electoral process.

'Button or ballot, result is the same'

The BJP on X mocked the Congress, saying, "When elections are held using EVMs: Congress loses. When elections are held using ballot papers: Congress loses. No matter the method, the people of India have rejected Rahul Gandhi and Congress."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote on X, "Button or Ballot: Result is the same." "Congress faces a complete washout, winning ZERO out of 28 MLC seats nationwide. The same party that relentlessly peddles the ‘vote chori’ narrative and questions democratic institutions has failed to win a single seat—even in Karnataka, where it is in power, losing a sitting member’s seat. CONgress expresses its concerns over EVM very often, but even on ballot paper the result is the same. When the verdict goes against them, CONgress blames the system. But no amount of excuses can hide the people’s mandate. Rahul Gandhi and the CONgress leadership must stop crying foul and introspect on their repeated electoral failures," he wrote on X.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his party's poll performance, saying the Congress leader should realise that public support is earned through hard work, not through "leisure trips". "Kamchori ki aadat chhodiye. Vote chori ka shabd apke muh se khud chhoot jayega (Give up the habit of shirking work. You will naturally stop using the term 'vote theft')," Trivedi told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

Trivedi said the poll results have exposed the Congress and Gandhi, who were levelling baseless allegations against the poll process to create controversy and anarchy.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the BJP secured all four seats in the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections despite the use of ballot papers.

Speaking at the Union Cabinet Meeting, Vaishnaw criticised opposition parties for holding rigid stances on voting mechanisms without considering actual outcomes. "Some people don’t even want to consider whether the electoral process should be conducted using ballot papers or otherwise. Just look at what happened in Karnataka; they used ballot papers, and the BJP won all four seats," he said.

MLC elections in 4 states

Counting began on Tuesday and was still underway in some seats.

Elections to the six teachers' and five graduates' constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, four each in Bihar, two each in Karnataka, and three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies in Maharashtra were held on October 23.

In Uttar Pradesh, ten of the 11 constituencies were declared winners, with the BJP winning six seats and the Samajwadi Party four. Counting continued in the Varanasi graduates' constituency.

Mahayuti allies BJP and Shiv Sena, and opposition NCP (SP) won one seat each out of the five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies, while counting of votes for two other seats is underway.

The Jan Suraaj Party opened its account in Bihar. Of the eight seats, which went to polls on October 23 and for which counting had been underway since Tuesday, three went to the BJP, and two were bagged by Independents, while RJD, the main party in opposition, Jan Suraaj Party, and NDA partner JD(U) got one each.

The Congress suffered a setback in Karnataka, losing all four seats, with the opposition JD(S) wresting one segment from the ruling party and its ally BJP retaining three.

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