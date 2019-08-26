CBI seeks Chidambaram's custody for 5 more days | Live Updates

Image Source : PTI CBI seeks the court to extend Chidambaram's custody for five more days.

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram was Monday produced before a Delhi Court on expiry of his four-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General K N Natrajan arguing for CBI sought his custody for five more days.

4.40 PM: Tushar Mehta informs the CBI judge that ED has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, sharing some information regarding scheduled offences. CBI needs to further interrogate him in this regard, adds SG.

4.30 PM: Judge asks Tushar Mehta what result of four days of Chidambaram's custody.

4.20 PM: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, asks for five more days of custody. Mehta says he has been confronted with some documents, witnesses but require more time.

RECAP

Chidambaram was produced before the court after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI arising out of the INX Media scam.

He was brought before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar by the CBI which sought an extension of Chidambaram's custodial interrogation by five days.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General K N Natrajan are arguing for CBI and said there were sufficient grounds for extension of his custodial interrogation as he was interrogated from August 23-26 and was confronted with a co-accused.

The confrontation with co-accused is not complete, the prosecutors said and placed before the court a file containing email exchanges between the accused persons.

"We need five days of custody of Chidambaram as the confrontation with co-accused will continue to unearth larger conspiracy," Mehta contended