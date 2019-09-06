Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Chandrayaan an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the whole hype about Chandrayaan is nothing but to divert the country from present economic scenerio.

"As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster," News agnecy ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying in the state Assembly on Friday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in state Assembly: As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/F4SjBA2pwL — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

Vikram and Pragyan, two robots on a trip to the Moon, have completed 90% of their journey, having already reached the lunar orbit. After separating from the orbiter, to which they were attached from July 22 to September 2, they are poised to soft-land (landing in a controlled manner) on the Moon on September 7.

The golden moment, at 1:55 am today, is set to bring glory to India when 'Vikram' the lander will touchdown on moon's south pole. It will be after a journey of 48 days that Chandrayaan-2 will make a final descend towards moon's surface.

A rover called 'Pragyaan' would roll out from the 'Vikram' lander to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, especially detecting the presence of water and other minerals there.