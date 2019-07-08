Image Source : PTI Assam Government cancelled leaves of doctors, para staff due to AES outbreak

As the state is suffering due to the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), the Assam government has decided to cancel the leaves of all the doctors, para-medical staff and survelliance workers.

Since January, AES has claimed the lives of 49 people. The order was issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, in order to effectively deal with the situation of rising AES/JE cases.

The government has also decided to rope in the private hospitals. The order stated, "Crtical AES/JE patients who are admitted in the ICUs of private hospitals/nursing homes will be extended a monetary support of upto Rs. 1 lakh."

Till now, atleast 49 death and 190 positive cases of AES/JE have been reported since January this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Watch this video: AES death toll mounts to 129 in Muzaffarpur, leaders face public ire on visiting hospital

ALSO READ | 154 children died out of total 720 diagnosed cases of AES: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey