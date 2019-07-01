154 children died out of total 720 diagnosed cases of AES: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

Image Source : PTI Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and state's Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Monday expressed the government's stand on children's death in Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, at the Bihar Assembly.

Showing his concern over the issue, the Bihar CM said, "What happened is extremely unfortunate, expressing grief is not enough, it is an extremely serious issue. We have held several meetings and discussed the issue at length."

He also said that he had a meeting with various medical experts at AIIMS Patna but what he found is the difference in the views about the cause of the syndrome.

"I held a meeting at AIIMS Patna in 2015 and various experts had different views as to what is the reason for it. A report was even sent to the US to get an expert opinion on it and all had different views." Nitish Kumar said at the Bihar Assembly.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey told the assembly that out of 720 admitted children, 586 were cured and 154 children died.

"According to the data we've, till June 28, 720 were admitted, 586 were cured, and 154 children died. Death rate reduced to 21%. According to data from 2011-19, the death rate due to AES has reduced over the past few years." Pandey said while addressing the assembly.