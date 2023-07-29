Maharashtra: Protest against Manipur issue turns violent in Nashik, police personnel sustain injuries

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Protest in Nashik turns violent

Protest: Around 10 police personnel were injured in a stone-pelting incident after a protest march against the sexual assault on two women in Manipur turned violent at Satana in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Saturday (July 29), officials said.

Various people were detained and the situation was brought under control, Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap said.

The march had been organized by the Eklavya Adivasi Sanghatana, a few other tribal organizations and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to condemn the incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob on May 3.

According to the police, thousands of youth took part in the march.

“When the march, which started from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, reached near the tehsil office, some participants started a sit-in agitation in front of the Satana police station, demanding that local BJP MLA Dilip Borse accept their memorandum,” a police official said.

The police officials told them that the MLA could not accept their memorandum as he was attending the Assembly session in Mumbai, he said.

This led to heated arguments and some protestors pelted stones at the police and vehicles passing by, forcing the police to use “mild lathicharge”, the official said.

There was tension in the town and shops and other commercial establishments downed their shutters following the incident.

"Ten police personnel were injured in the incident and we have taken 21 people who indulged in stone-pelting in custody.....the incident took place after the protest march. Additional force was called in immediately. The situation is now peaceful," SP Umap told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)