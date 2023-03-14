Maharashtra: Heated argument between Nitish Rane, Abu Azmi outside Vidhan Bhavan over love-jihad | WATCH

Maharashtra: A heated argument took place between BJP MLA Nitish Rane and Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Abu Asim Azmi over the issue of 'love-jihad' outside Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. The argument broke out when Abu Azmi rejected the concept of love-jihad and asked Nitish Rane to prove it.

Responding to Abu Azmi, Nitish Rane accepted the challenge and said that he will expose 'love-jihad' with proofs.

Rane further asked that once he proves it then Abu Azmi will have to accept that 'love-jihad' exists. "Tell me the date and time, I will take you to show that this concept exists," Rane added.

Earlier, Abu Azmi said that this concept of 'love-jihad' is a lie and challenged Nitish Rane to prove it.

Azmi, while speaking to reporters said, "...in the entire country there will be not a single person from the Muslim community who will say get married to Hindu girls... but I will show people who will say 'Beti Bachao Bahu Lao' and bring Muslim wives giving them Rs 2-2 lakhs."

"The image of Muslims among Hindus is being tarnished," Azmi said.

Speaking to media, Rane said, "...I will show video proof how Hindu girls lives are being destroyed and sold."

He alleged that Muslim men before marriage project themselves as Hindu but after marriage they reveal their true identity and ask Hindu girls to stop worshipping Hindu Gods, and start reading quran... we are against this, but they don't want to hear the truth.

ALSO READ | Bihar: Ruckus inside Assembly as BJP MLA 'breaks' mike amid faceoff with Left party

ALSO READ | 'Don't say Modiji...': When everyone bursts into laughter at Kharge's fun jibe at Centre over Oscars win