Bihar: Ruckus inside Assembly as BJP MLA 'breaks' mike amid faceoff with Left party

Bihar Assembly news: The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, created a ruckus in the Bihar Assembly amid its faceoff with the Left party. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Lakhendra Kumar Raushan also allegedly "broke" a mike after he was stopped from asking questions in the Assembly. However, he said that the mike is not broken, it has opened. The MLAs of the BJP and Left party came face to face and created a ruckus in the Well.

According to reports, after Raushan "broke" the mike, left MLAs started abusing him, which led to a dirty confrontation between leaders of the two parties. Following this, the proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned till 2 PM.

It should be also noted here that the BJP raised the issue of corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and shouted slogans in the Well during the ongoing budget session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

BJP MLA claims he did not break mike

BJP MLA Raushan, however, told reporters outside the assembly that the microphone was "defective and came off on its own" when he tried to adjust it and accused legislators of the CPI(ML)-Liberation, with whom he had engaged in a spat on the floor of the House.

"We sought the minister's answer to the supplementary question regarding the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, meanwhile my mike was switched off. I asked why the mike was switched off, and then Satyadev Ram (Left MLA) abused me. I did not break the mike, the top part of the mike fell open as soon as I touched it, it was already open," he added.

The reference was to senior CPI(ML)-L MLA Satya Dev Ram who had risen in his seat to interject when Raushan was speaking. Trouble erupted with nearly 10 minutes left of the Question Hour, which continues till noon, when Raushan was asking a starred question and the minister concerned was furnishing the government's reply.

What led to the ruckus in Assembly?

Satya Dev Ram, whose party supports the Nitish Kumar government in the state from the outside, had risen in his chair when Raushan was speaking. "The Speaker had called out the name of another member when Raushan tore away the microphone in irritation. I merely stood up to point out the unruly behaviour. He hurled abuses towards me", alleged Ram.

Soon, the House was plunged into turmoil with members of both sides trooping into the well, menacingly close to each other, following which marshals were called to thwart a physical clash.