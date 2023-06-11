Maharashtra: High waves seen in coastal areas ahead of 'extremely severe' Cyclone Biparjoy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI High waves in coastal areas

Maharashtra: Ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, high waves are seen in the coastal areas of Maharashtra including Mumbai. The very severe cyclonic storm on Sunday has intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' and is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a "very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS). The India Meteorological Departement in its bulletin said that the “Biparjoy” over east central Arabian Sea lay centred about 480 kilometres south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka and 610 km south-southwest of Naliya in Kutch on Sunday morning.

"VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) 'Biparjoy' intensified into an ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) at 5:50 am today (Sunday), about 480 km SSW of Porbandar, 530 km SSW of Dwarka and 610 km SSW of Naliya. To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan around noon of June 15 as VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm)," the IMD tweeted.

IMD in its advisory that was issued in the early hours of Sunday, said that wind speeds during the day will touch 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coast. it is predicted that it will further increase to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Monday, and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off Saurashtra coast, the IMD said. Sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain "rough to very rough" till Wednesday, and very rough to high on Thursday, it said.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall between Gujarat's Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi | LIVE UPDATES