Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra: 3-year-old raped at railway station in Navi Mumbai; one held | Read here

Maharashtra: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a ragpicker at a railway station in Navi Mumbai. An official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday informed that the incident took place at Panvel railway station. The accused picked up the girl who was sleeping with her mother on the premises and raped her. A case against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered.

Incident took place in the early hours

The incident took place at Panvel railway station in the early hours of March 2, when the child was sleeping with her mother on the premises, senior inspector Pravin Padvai of the Panvel GRP said.

The accused picked the girl up, took her aside and raped her. The mother later found the child crying at a distance, he said. The child's parents approached the police with a complaint against the accused, who was arrested within hours, the official said.

Case registered against accused

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)