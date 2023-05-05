Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra ATS interrogates DRDO scientist arrested for providing secret intelligence to Pakistan

DRDO scientist news: A day after a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist was arrested on charges of allegedly providing crucial information to a Pakistani intelligence operative, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) questioned him on Friday.

According to the information, the accused scientist has been identified as Pradeep Kurulkar who was arrested from Pune on charges of espionage.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra ATS Kalachowki, Mumbai filed a case under the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections. The arrested accused was produced before a special judge in Pune and sent to ATS custody until May 9.

DRDO scientist was in contact with Pakistan's Intelligence Agency: Police

According to police, the DRDO scientist, while carrying out his official duties, was allegedly found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan's Intelligence Agency (PIO) through WhatsApp messages and voice and video calls.

"Despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official has misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India's security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation," read an official statement.

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said. It was a case of honeytrap, he added.

ALSO READ: 'Honeytrap': DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing secret information to Pakistani intelligence agency

About the accused scientist

According to the DRDO website, Kurulkar is an outstanding Scientist who has taken over as Director of Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)], a premier Systems Engineering Laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The accused scientist has also launched a series of new technological initiatives in the emerging technology areas like – High Performance High Power Servo Drive Technology, Platform Stabilization Technology, AFPM based Alternator Technology, VSCF based Power Source Technology, Electric Propulsion Technology, Missile Canister Technology, Autonomous Navigation Technology for small UGVs, Intelligent Robotic Manipulators for hazardous military applications and Linear Electric Motor Technology.

(With ANI inputs)