Madhya Pradesh: Five workers killed in tank cleaning accident in Morena

Five labourers died and four others were injured after a tank of liquid nitrogen exploded in a cherry factory in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The incident took place at the factory located in Devendra Nagar area of Morena. Morena SP Shailendra Chouhan told ANI, "Five labourers died in the boiler of a cherry factory in Morena. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem. Police personnel are present at the spot," as quoted by ANI.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Ramesh Meena, Raju Meena, Mukesh Meena, Suresh Meena and Chhotelal Meena. The injured labourers have been admitted to a hospital in Morena. The incident took place at a factory in Noorabad police station area at around 10 am. The factory manufactures artificial cherries used in paan.

According to police, the workers entered the tank to clean it. One of the workers started feeling unconscious after coming into contact with the poisonous gases. The other workers then entered the tank to rescue him, but they too were overcome by the fumes.

The police said that the labourers were working in the factory when the tank of liquid nitrogen exploded. The impact of the explosion was so strong that the roof of the factory was blown off. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. They are also trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion. All five workers were rushed to the hospital, but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

