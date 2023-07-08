Madhya Pradesh: Two tribal brothers, including minor kidnapped, beaten up in Indore | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh : Two tribal brothers including a minor were kidnapped and beaten up brutally by guards in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. According to an official, the incident took place when the two brothers were passing through the area of Treasure Fantasy, their bike slipped and they got into an altercation with the guards over there.

Two brothers were beaten up brutally

Following this, the guard kidnapped the two of them and took them to the guard house where they were beaten up brutally. Aditya Mishra, DCP further informed that taking cognisance of the matter police have registered an FIR. Moreover, the main accused has been taken into custody and two other accused have also been rounded up.

Fir has been registered

"On 7th July, the minor and his brother were passing through the area of Treasure Fantasy, their bike slipped and they got into an altercation with the guards over there...after that guards kidnapped the boys and took them to guard house where they were beaten up brutally. Police have registered FIR. The Main accused Sumit Choudhary has been taken into custody and 2 other accused namely Jitendra Baghel & Prem Shankar have also been rounded up," said Mishra.

"Rest of the accused will be arrested soon and further probe will be done," he added.

Sidhi urination case

The incident came to light a few after the Sidhi urination case. Earlier, a viral video from the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh left everyone dumbstruck as a man was seen urinating on a tribal youth. The video has sparked outrage as the opposition Congress claimed that the accused person has a connection with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the ruling party had denied the allegation. Taking cognisance of the matter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slapped the accused with National Security Act (NSA). The accused was later arrested.