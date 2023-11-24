Madhya Pradesh Election: FIR against 17 for sharing voting booth photos on social media

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case against 17 people for allegedly clicking photos with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and sharing them on social media during state assembly polls Sironj constituency of Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, the polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly was held on November 17. Votes will be counted on December 3.

Case for violating rules and regulations

Following the complaint of Additional Returning Officer (ARO) Sanjay Chourasia (48) at Sironj Police Station in the district, the case was registered on Wednesday evening (November 22) for violating the rules and regulations of the election commission. The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 and section 128 of the Representation of the People Act.

"We received a complaint from the Additional Returning Officer that Mobile phones and cameras were not allowed at the polling booth. However, some voters clicked pictures while casting their votes on the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and made it viral on social media sites. It is a violation of the rules of the Election Commission," said Vidisha Collector Umashankar Bhargav.

The Collector further said that the post highlights the negligent behaviour of the election officials at the polling station. "Such actions not only breach the confidentiality of the vote but also have implications for future elections. This has raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. In the complaint, the officer requested action against those who disregarded the rules," he added.

Acting on the complaint, the Sironj police took cognizance of the matter and registered the FIR against 17 people.

Deputy collector Harshal Choudhary said, "Mobiles are not allowed at the polling station, but some persons took mobile phones secretly, clicked pictures while voting and posted them on social media. The ARO filed a complaint and we lodged an FIR in Sironj police station under IPC section 188 and section 128 of RPA act."

He said that the FIR was registered against 17 named people. The police were also investigating the people who were on duty at the booth and under what circumstances the accused took the mobile phones, he added.

(With ANI inputs)