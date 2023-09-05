Madhya Pradesh elections 2023: Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Sheopur, Gwalior today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Mandla and Sheopur districts in Madhya Pradesh today ahead of the assembly elections in the state. He will also address public rallies at both places.

Amit Shah will flag off the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' around 12:20pm from Mandla and Sheopur following which he will also address a public gathering rally in the state's Mahakoshal region. The Union Minister will also flag off the mass outreach programme from Gwalior around 4:30 pm.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, several state ministers and party leaders will attend the two programmes.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will flag off another leg of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Khandwa.

Assembly elections in the state are due to be held in Madhya Pradesh later in the year.

These will culminate with a workers' conclave titled 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' on September 25, the birth anniversary of stalwart Deendayal Upadhyaya, in Bhopal.

The Karyakarta Mahakumbh is expected to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first Jan Ashirwad Yatra was flagged off by BJP national president JP Nadda from Chitrakoot in Satna district on Sunday. This yatra will pass through the state's Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, party functionaries said.

A leg of the yatra was launched from Neemuch on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

