Vastu Tips: Constructing puja room, kitchen or bathroom under the stairs is inauspicious

Many people construct a puja room, kitchen or bathroom under the stairs in order to save space while building a house, but according to Vastu Shastra, the worship room, kitchen or bathroom should never be built under the stairs. Nothing should be built under the stairs which are used for everyday work. If you want to make something there, then you can make a storeroom, in which you can keep extra stuff, which you won't be using regularly.

Apart from this, some people also make a rack or cupboard to keep shoes, slippers on the stairs, which is absolutely wrong and it is harmful to you. Avoid doing this. Whenever you build a house, keep in mind how to use the space under the stairs. Due to this, you may face a financial crisis.