Vastu Tips: Use light colours to paint children's study room, memory will be sharp

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about the color of the study room. Study room is the place where we can study in peace, without any noise and interference and for all these things, it is very important to have a good and peaceful environment of the study room.

Colors also play an important role in making the study room readable. It is better to use light colors for the study room. Cream color, light purple, light green, sky blue, yellow, almond or brown color should be chosen for the study room.

Because, light color is considered auspicious from the point of view of Vastu. Especially yellow color helps in increasing the study ability of children.