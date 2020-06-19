Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REIMAGINEANDREPURPOSE Vastu Tips: Use alum (fitkari) to remove architectural flaws at home

Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today talks about the useful methods in which alum (fitkari) can be used to remove the Vastu defects at home. Alum is used every commonly in home remedies as well as at the barber's shop, but it also used effectively in removing the architectural flaws of the house. If there is any type of architectural flaw in your house or office, then it can be removed by taking a 50 grm piece of alum and placing it in the north direction of every room of the house or office. This reduces the troubles caused by various vastu doshas (defects). It also helps to bring happiness, peace and wealth to the family members.

Apart from this, if you tie alum in black cloth before sleeping and keep it under the pillow under your head, then it keeps the nightmares away.

