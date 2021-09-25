Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Vastu Tips: To avoid the burden of debt, adopt these remedies

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the remedies to avoid debt. Due to certain reasons, many times we have to take loans. We take loans, but we cannot repay it. No matter how hard you try, still, something remains unpaid. That's why today we are telling you about how to avoid the burden of debt.

One should always choose Tuesday to repay the loan instalment. By returning someone's money on this day, the debt gets cleared quickly. The washroom in the southwest part of the house can also increase the debt burden on the person. Therefore, do not get the washroom constructed in this direction of the house.

Apart from this, putting glass in the north-east direction of the house or shop is considered good for getting rid of debt, but the frame of the glass should not be of red, vermilion or maroon color. Also, the lighter and larger the size of the glass, the more beneficial it will be for you.