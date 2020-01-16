Vastu tips: Painting the basement with red or black colour is inauspicious, know why

In Vastu tips, today we will tell you what other things should be kept in mind while constructing the basement. First and foremost, it is considered inauspicious to build a basement in the house, but if you are getting it built, then take care of some things. First of all, you are constructing the basement for any reason, but the basement should never be used for residence. Because doing so adversely affects your health. In addition, the roof of the basement should be made 9 to 10 feet high so that the basement is not completely underground and windows should be made upwards in the east direction so that the flow of light and air is maintained.

Apart from this, it is good to colour the basement pink or green color inside, while black and red color should not be done at all.