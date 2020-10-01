Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LINDZZ_KC Vastu Tips: Know how to sit in front of the door to avoid ruining your health

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about sitting in front of the door with your back towards it. Many people's offices are arranged in such a way that their back is directed towards the door, which is absolutely inappropriate.

According to Vastu Shastra, one should not sit with the back directed in front of the door in the office or even in the house. Also, one should avoid sitting with the back directed towards the window. Actually, by sitting with back towards the door or window, the energy inside you flows out. This lowers your confidence level and increases your stress level, which directly affects your work. Other than this, you tend to become lazy and careless toward your work and health. Therefore, you should always keep in mind that while sitting, your back should not be toward any door or window.

